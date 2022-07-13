Richard 'Rick' Kingsnorth

BOURBONNAIS — Richard E. “Rick” Kingsnorth, 73, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (July 9, 2022) at his home.

He was born April 5, 1949, in Kankakee, the son of Elwyn “Snipe” and Bridget (Maisonneuve) Kingsnorth. Rick married Mary Ann Bouchard on June 21, 1969, in St. George.

Rick was an employee of Commonwealth Edison, retiring after 25 years.

He was a graduate of St. Patrick Grade School and a 1967 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School. Rick attended Thornton Junior College.

Rick was a basketball coach at St. George Grade School for more than 30 years. He had also coached girls’ softball at Bishop McNamara, travel softball, and girls’ softball for BBYSL. He was an avid fan, supporter and owner of stock car racing at Kankakee Speedway.

He was a parishioner of St. George Catholic Church and assisted with the maintenance at St. George Cemetery.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Mary Ann Kingsnorth, of Bourbonnais; two daughters, Jennifer and Brent Fritzeen, of Reston, Va., and Julie and Bobby Lampley, of Bourbonnais; his mother, Bridget Kingsnorth, of Kankakee; one sister, Vickie Kingsnorth, of St. Louis, Mo.; one brother, Craig and Kathy Kingsnorth, of Kankakee; eight grandchildren, Emily (Conor) FitzPatrick, Andy (Gabi) Hinrichs, Wade (Hannah) Fritzeen, Andrew (Brandy) Lampley, Kristen Fritzeen, Matthew Lampley, Kyle Lampley and Ryan Lampley; and four great-grandchildren, Caden FitzPatrick, Bohdi FitzPatrick, Landon Lampley and Liam Lampley.

Rick was preceded in death by his father.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, at St. George Catholic Church. The Rev. Dan Belanger will celebrate the Mass. Inurnment will be in St. George Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. George Cemetery or the wishes of the family.

