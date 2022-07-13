Ivy Roberts

BRADLEY — Ivy Joan Roberts, 76, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (July 9, 2022) at her home.

She was born Dec. 15, 1945, in Kankakee, the daughter of Freeman and Lois Coffman Inman.

Ivy liked gardening and working with flowers. She enjoyed going to garage sales. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are one son, Bryan and Amy Roberts, of Herscher; her grandchildren, Kenny Demarah, Kloe Longtin, Jaxson Roberts, Mason Roberts, Caleb Roberts and Jackie (JayDee) Fowler; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Bentley and Ashton; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Margie Roberts, of Bourbonnais, Rosemary Cox, of Bradley, and Georgetta and Ryland Gagnon, of Bradley; one sister-in-law, Donna Inman, of Bradley; and her best friend, Lana Flanagan, of Missouri.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one daughter, Sheri Roberts; and four brothers, Michael Inman, Patrick Inman, Randy Inman and Billie Jean (Barb) Coffman; and one sister, Peggy Collins.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

