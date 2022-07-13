Allison Usher

KANKAKEE — Allison R. Usher, 51, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (July 10, 2022) at her sister’s home in Bourbonnais.

She was born Dec. 8, 1970, in Kankakee, the daughter of Lee Usher and Karen Hamann. Her father preceded her in death.

Surviving are her mother and stepfather, Karen (Jeff) Henke, of Lowell, Ind.; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Hope (Todd) Garcia, of Bourbonnais, and Karrie Oliver, of Grant Park; two stepsisters, Lisa (Tracy) Pitts, of Greencastle, Ind., and Erin (Bruce) Taylor, of Redmond, Ore.; nieces and nephews, Madyson (Adam) Boomsma, Mackenzie Garcia, Mason Garcia, Kortney (Matt) Schmidt, Katlyn (Ramon) Diaz, Jordan Garvey and Brianna (Nick) Meadows; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her father, Lee Usher; she was preceded in death by a brother; Scott Usher.

Allison worked at Bridges of Crown Point and Kankakee County Training Center.

She enjoyed coloring and watching movies, listening to music and never turned down ice-cream. Allison didn’t know a stranger and loved spending time with family and friends.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16, until the noon funeral service, both at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence, with the Rev. Andy Hansen officiating.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Training Center (KCTC) in Bradley.

Please sign her online guestbook at cotterfh.com.