Charles Drazy

BRADLEY — Charles James Drazy, 76, of Bradley, passed away Friday (July 8, 2022) at his home.

He was born Jan. 20, 1946, in Kankakee, the son of Charles James and Nadine Marie (Richards) Drazy.

Charles was an iron worker all his life and most recently did truck driving for his son-in-law.

On June 6, 1964, he married Sandra Lynn Pawloski, at St. Paul Lutheran Church of Kankakee.

He was an avid fisherman and hunter.

Surviving are his loving wife of 58 years, Sandra Drazy, of Bradley; three daughters and sons-in-law, Tammie and Kurt Mesenbring, of Bourbonnais, Kellie and Tony Solis, of Texas, and Brandie and Matthew Seng, of Bourbonnais; along with five grandchildren, Kate Mesenbring, and Bailey, Carson, Hunter and Grayson Solis.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private service will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.