FREMONT, Mich. — Laura “Lori” Sims, 69, of Fremont, Mich., went to Heaven on July 3, 2022.

She was born in Blue Island, and was one of 13 children of Carl G. and Mary B. (Frederick) Anderson.

Lori was the mother of four children, Jerry Sims, of Illinois, Jeff Sims, of Illinois, Ginger Sims, of Fremont, Mich., and Jody Anderson, of White Cloud, Mich. and Muskegon, Mich. Lori was extremely close with her daughter, Ginger, who will forever be heartbroken. Lori has seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and another great-granddaughter due in August. She is also survived by several sisters.

She loved to spend time with family. She called her daughter and her daughter’s girls, “My three girls.” The family said there are so many wonderful things to say about Lori. She will forever be missed and loved by all who knew her.

According to Lori’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service. At a much later date, she will be laid to rest with her parents in Cedar Park Cemetery in Chicago.

Funeral arrangements are by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home, Inc., 637 E. Main St., Fremont, MI 49412, 231-924-2130.

Please sign her online guestbook at kroeze-wolffis.com.