ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — Kathrynanna O’Connell, 73, of Ellicottville, N.Y., passed away Jan. 29, 2022, at her home.

She was born Sept. 23, 1948, in Rockford, the daughter of Paul and Mary (Parlapiano) Cerniglia. Kathie married James O’Connell on Aug. 19, 1972, in Rockford.

Kathie was a member of the American Association of Nutritional Consultants, and a valued employee of Natures Remedy Health Food Store in Ellicottville, N.Y. She owned an Italian cookie business and was a licensed cosmetologist. Kathie was also the director of Koinonia Catholic Retreat, which she brought to Kankakee from Springfield. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was a parishioner of Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Ellicottville, N.Y.

Surviving are two sons, John Paul “J.P.” and Jenna O’Connell, of Ellicottville, N.Y., and Daniel and April O’Connell, of Hampshire; six grandchildren, Jordan, Juliana, Jack, Josephine, Thomas and Benjamin; two sisters, Georgianna Cerniglia, of Washington, and Mary Martha Cerniglia, of Muskegon, Mich.; one brother and two sisters-in-law, Ted and Suellan Cerniglia, of Muskegon, Mich., and Diane Cerniglia, of Herrin; and her former spouse, James “Jim” (Gloria) O’Connell, of Bourbonnais.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother, Paul Cerniglia.

A memorial visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family or to Catholic Charities in honor of the adoption of her two sons.

