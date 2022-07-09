Jon Kaeding

ONARGA — Jon W. Kaeding, 83, of Onarga, passed away June 30, 2022, at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.

He was born Sept. 28, 1938, in Onarga, the son of Henry and Fern (Diercouff) Kaeding. He married Ruddieann Goodwin, in Onarga, on June 16, 1963.

Surviving are his wife, Ruddieann Kaeding, of Onarga; one daughter, Amy (Bob) Reed, of Onarga; one grandson, Adam Reed, of Onarga; three brothers, Mervyn (Marianna) Kaeding, of Piper City, Dennis (Mary) Kaeding, of Onarga, and David Fuoss, of Thawville; two sisters, Becky (Eric) Warlow, of Thawville, and Cheryl (Ron) Best, of Sarasota, Fla.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Donald and James Kaeding; one son, Stuart R. Kaeding; and one grandson, Aaron Reed.

Mr. Kaeding served in the U.S. Army.

He enjoyed working on puzzles with his family as well as spending time with his grandsons.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga. A private family graveside service will take place at a later date in Ridgeland Township Cemetery in Thawville.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

