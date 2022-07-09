Edward Gaunce

BRADLEY — Edward Jay “Ed,” “Marine,” “Buckeye,” Gaunce, 75, of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (July 6, 2022) at The Grove of La Grange rehabilitation center in La Grange Park.

He was born March 15, 1947, in Maysville, Ky., the son of R.J. and Naomi Henson Gaunce.

Ed married Linda Sheet in 1970. She preceded him in death.

In 1996, he married Barbara J. Stump. She also preceded him in death.

Ed had worked at Manville Paper Products in Kankakee and later at Equal.

He was an avid Ohio State fan, Cincinnati Bengals fan and a Cincinnati Reds fan.

Ed proudly served during the Vietnam conflict 1966-1971 in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Surviving are two biological children, Jason and Sheri Gaunce, of Limestone, and Kelly Gaunce, of Kankakee; two biological grandchildren, Samantha Gaunce and Erika Gaunce, both of Limestone; five stepchildren, Jeffrey Lade, David Lade, Joe Lade, Michele Carter and Kristina Lade; nine stepgrandchildren; and eight stepgreat-grandchildren.

In addition to his wives, he was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Jeanette Gaunce and Jessie Gaunce.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating.

Interment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the Marines Corps League.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.