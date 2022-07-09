Darlene Hendrix

BUCKINGHAM — Darlene I. Hendrix, 96, of Buckingham, passed away Wednesday (July 6, 2022) at her home.

She was born March 10, 1926, in Buckingham, the daughter of Earl and Elsie (Overwright) Gross. Darlene married Clair Hendrix on Dec. 28, 1947, at Buckingham United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death in January of 2005.

Darlene was a rural school teacher and office manager for Hendrix International.

She enjoyed sewing, gardening and working with her flowers. Most of all, Darlene loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Darlene was a very active member of the Herscher United Methodist Church where she had also served as secretary.

Surviving are two sons, Larry Hendrix, of Buckingham, and Rex and Cheryl Hendrix, of Atlanta, Ga.; one sister-in-law, Patricia Gross, of Bourbonnais; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Verle Gross; one daughter-in-law, Linda Hendrix; one granddaughter, Samantha Hendrix; one nephew, David Gross; and one great-nephew, Greg Gross.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Herscher United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Eldridgeville Cemetery in Cabery.

Memorials may be made to Eldridgeville Cemetery or Herscher United Methodist Church.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.