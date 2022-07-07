Kyle Washington-Haynes

KANKAKEE — Kyle Me’Kel Washington-Haynes, 25, of Kankakee, passed away June 29, 2022.

Funeral services are private and open to invited guests only.

Memorials may be made to Tina Washington, P. O. Box 164, Kankakee, IL 60901.

Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Kyle Me’Kel Washington-Haynes was born June 8, 1997, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee, the son of Tina Washington and Charles T. Haynes Jr.

He obtained his general education at Lincoln’s Challenge Academy Military School and continued pursuing his education at Kankakee Community College, Kankakee.

Kyle was a natural athlete who excelled in track and football. He had a love for archery, fishing, singing and politics. He worked at Rise Bakery, Buffalo Wild Wings and Menards, all in Kankakee County.

He was a charismatic, loving and loyal young man who valued family. Those who loved him knew him to be very hardworking, compassionate, protective and devoted to family.

Kyle leaves to cherish his memory, his father, Charles T. Haynes Jr.; his mother, Tina Washington; his stepmother, Yvette Sherrod; his grandparents, Glenda Newberry-Williams and Derrick Williams and Charles T. Haynes and Stephanie Campbell; his siblings, Tyshawn, Miracle, Lquan, TyRay, Rania, Kevali, Icis, Annious and Nasir; and a host of aunts and uncles.

Preceding him in death were his grandfather, Sylvester Washington, and Carmaletha Hodges.

Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.