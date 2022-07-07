James 'Jim' Stokes Jr.

KANKAKEE — James “Jim” Henry Stokes Jr. was born June 24, 1958, in Mount Vernon, to the union of James Henry Stokes Sr. and Dolores Seymore. He passed into eternal life June 29, 2022, at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, Elmhurst.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 8, at Jones Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Worship Center Church of God, 420 Cardinal Drive, Bourbonnais. Pastor Jonah Harris will officiate, and Pastor James Carr is the eulogist.

Jim grew up in Kankakee, and attended Eastridge High School where he had several accomplishments, including being selected as an All-American football player. After graduating, he would become an EMT and work to become a Kankakee firefighter on Feb. 26, 1981. This desire to help and serve his community was just beginning. In 1987, he founded the not-for-profit group Kankakee Kids in Action. Mr. Action, as Jim was also known as, would impact thousands of members of his community by offering community service to youth that would directly impact the lives of the citizens by cleaning the neighborhood and helping community members around the house. Jim loved to stay busy.

James Stokes confessed his hope in Christ in 1988 and was baptized in Jesus name at the Born — Again Church under the leadership of Pastor Barnett.

People could see him working out, skipping down the road, working on his vehicles, or broadcasting “Weak Station Illinois” on his CB.

Seeking to make a larger impact on his community, Jim was elected and served as 2nd Ward alderman of Kankakee from 2011-2015.

Capping a long 40-year career, he retired as a Kankakee firefighter Feb. 26, 2021.

Surviving are his children, James Stokes III, Amy Stokes, Mariah Stokes, Sherise Johnson and Wendy Ector, all of Kankakee, Travius Stokes, Texas, Justin Stokes, California, and Terrence Lee, South Holland; his loving wife, the former Sherri Rogers, whom he married March 31, 2003, in Kankakee, who took exceptional care of Jim to the very end; brothers, Larry Davis, Indianapolis, Ind., Tyrone (Titavia) Seymore, Bourbonnais; sisters, Anna (Robert) Stokes-Minus, Kankakee, and Jennifer Stokes-Golliday, Mount Vernon; aunt, Katie Dargan, Swansea, Mary Jane Hammonds, Clarksville, Tenn., Mary Sue Hatcher, La Vergne, Tenn., Rose Mary Jones, Mount Vernon, Sherill McNeil, Marysville, Ind.; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dolores; father, James Henry Stokes Sr.; stepfather, Eddie Seymore; mother-in-law, Luevenia Carter; sister, Rita Stokes; maternal grandparents, Theodore and Rosebud Herrod; paternal grandparents, Mose and Estella; uncles, Alphonso Stokes, Mose Stokes Jr. and Willie McNeil; aunts, Alzena McCall, Armintha Williams, Barbara Lacy, Gloria Harbor and Regena Nelson; and niece, Kiara Stokes.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.