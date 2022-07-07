Death notices: July 7, 2022

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Malcolm Murray,</strong> 27, of, Bourbonnais, passed away June 29, 2022. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Micheal David Price</strong>, 60, of Forrest, passed away Friday (July 1, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Karen L. VanDuyne (nee Hagberg)</strong>, 74, of Essex, passed away Tuesday (July 5, 2022) at Lightways Hospice Home, Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Glenn A. Barriball</strong>, 84, of Clifton, were held June 17 at Martinton Church of Christ in Martinton, with the Rev. Chuck Alt officiating. Glenn passed away June 5, 2022. Burial was in Clifton Cemetery, Clifton. Pallbearers were Randy Demierre, Nick and Scott Boelte, and Nathan, Tom and Michael Frake.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Ivan Denault</strong>, 85, of Herscher, was held June 14 at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church in Irwin, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. Ivan passed away June 9, 2022. Interment was in St. James Cemetery, Irwin. Pallbearers were Jack and Nathan Denault, Bret, Mitchell and Luke Grabow, and Patrick Baker.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Kenneth Charles Emling</strong>, 83, of Kankakee, was held June 8 at St. John Paul II — West Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. Matt Pratscher officiating. Kenneth passed away June 3, 2022. Entombment was in Mt. Calvary Mausoleum in Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Nicholas Huffman</strong>, 42, of Bradley, were held June 13 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Nicholas passed away June 9, 2022. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Angela Sommer, Serena Mireles, Hayley Faulkner, Shawn Allen, Logan Anderson, Dustin Leathers, Austin Glassford and Justin Sikma. Honorary pallbearers were Callie, Waylon and Cash Huffman.

Funeral services for <strong>Lois M. Rogers</strong>, 75, of Kankakee, were held June 14 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Lois passed away June 7, 2022.