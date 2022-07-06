Marilyn Miller

PAPINEAU — Marilyn May Miller, 91, of Papineau, passed away Saturday (July 2, 2022) at Alexion Brothers Hospice in Elk Grove.

Marilyn was born July 30, 1930, in Papineau, the daughter of Walter and Edna May (Frogge) Ruebensam.

She was a lifetime member of the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Papineau. The love of music flowed through her family. Marilyn played the organ at the church for at least 75 years.

After receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree with a double major in English and speech from Northwestern University in Evanston, she then married Harley on June 21, 1952. They lived in Cheyenne, Wyo., for two years. They returned to Papineau for the remainder of their 67 years of marriage.

Mrs. Miller taught speech and English for 23 years at St. Anne Community High School. Once she retired from teaching, she continued farming with Harley. Her job was running the combine until she was 83 years old.

Marilyn and Harley enjoyed showing the American Saddlebred Horse with their three daughters for years, covering six states. Marilyn was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting. Besides dancing with her husband, she also enjoyed visiting with family and friends. Her enthusiasm for life and sparkling personality will be missed.

She was a member of the American Cancer Society, Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority, Iroquois County Republican Women, and she was on the board of the Iroquois County Historical Society Old Courthouse Museum.

Surviving are one daughter and two sons-in-law, Carol and Gene Lillge, of Crystal River, Fla., and Wayne Cox, of Charleston; nine grandchildren, Kristy (Matt) Stary, Jack (Christine) Carlton, Marcy Reeder, Mike Carlton, Ross Lillge, Jayna (Gabe) Menser, Rachel (Danny) Schwartz, Kendra Smyser (Zeb Jones) and Hilary (Michael) Donley; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Harley Miller, who preceded her in death Oct. 23, 2019, she was preceded in death by two daughters and one son-in-law, Emma and Ray Carlton and Jane Cox.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, until the 1 p.m. memorial service, both at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Papineau. The Rev. Craig Forwalter will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the Immanuel United Church of Christ, Papineau.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

