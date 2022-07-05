MAUMEE, Ohio — Dee Raymond LaFine, 75, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away Thursday (June 30, 2022) at McLaren’s St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, Ohio.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Calvary Church, 1360 Conant St., Maumee, Ohio, with the Rev. Chris McCormick officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Church in Maumee, Ohio, or the Veterans Administration Fisher House.

Dee Raymond LaFine was born Jan. 11, 1947, in Kankakee, the son of Adrian and Lena (Guttendorf) LaFine.

He married Marcia LaFine on March 27, 1966, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. She survives, of Maumee, Ohio.

Dee had served our country in the U.S. Air Force.

He had worked at Ford Motor Company, from which he retired.

Dee was a member of Calvary Church in Maumee, Ohio.

He was also a member of the American Legion, South Wilmington Sportsmen’s Club, Adams Conservation Club, Merickel Farley Trout Club, VFW, NRA and the Illinois Department of Conservation.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his children and in-laws, Shari Price, of Maumee, Ohio, Erica Adamski, of Maumee, Ohio, Jodi LaFine, Julie Parks, of Kankakee, and Monty Parks, of Kankakee; grandchildren, Brandon (Olivia) LaFine, Hayden (Maggie) Burton, Marissa Platt, Sean Price, Jesse Schoen, Jacob (Kelsey) Wagner, Maxwell Klaman, Bailey Arnold and Cameron Adamski; great-grandchildren, Joseph LaFine, Madisen Platt, Gavin Okonski, Isabella LaFine, Bristol Wagner, Axton Burton, Kennedy Wagner, Isla LaFine and Dallas Pierce; and his sisters, Arliss DeYoung, Joan Boudreau and Linda (Dan) Grace.

Preceding him in death were his brothers, Kenneth, Adrian, Melvin and Marvin; and grandson, Michael Price.