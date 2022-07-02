Martha 'Marty' Todd

BOURBONNAIS — Martha A. “Marty” Todd, 89, of Bourbonnais, passed away June 13, 2022, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born May 18, 1933, in Indianapolis, Ind., the daughter of Charles and Ruth Robison Robson.

Marty married Alfred Dean Todd on Aug. 27, 1955, in Indianapolis, Ind. He preceded her in death Sept. 3, 1999.

She was a retired nurse.

Marty enjoyed making crafts, including ceramics, sewing and more. She was a member of the Nurses Club and the Red Hat Society. She was also involved in youth baseball when her children were growing up.

She was a member of the Manteno United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her children, Mark A. Todd, of Steger, Steven E. Todd (Robin), of Raleigh, N.C., Matthew J. Todd (Mary), of Bankston, Ala., her favorite daughter, Diane L. Todd-Marquardt (Bill), of Custer Park, and Rick D. Todd (Elane), of Lewis Center, Ohio; 12 grandchildren, Christina Todd (Josh), Mark Todd Jr. (Teri), Christopher Todd, Jacqueline Marquardt, Paige Marquardt, Billy Marquardt, Adam McBrien (Sarah), Roy Todd, Matthew Todd Jr., Crystal Todd, Laurleena Todd and Alex Todd; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, John Robson.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Private family inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.