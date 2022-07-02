Annette Shepherd

CYPRESS, Texas — Annette Marie (Audette) Shepherd, 79, passed away peacefully at her home in Cypress, Texas, on June 21, 2022.

She was born May 31, 1943, in Kankakee, the daughter of Paul and Ruth (Gallagher) Audette. Annette is survived by husband, John Shepherd; and sisters, Helen and her husband Robert Lewis, of Peotone, and JoAnn Hayden, of Manhattan.

Annette graduated from Peotone High School in 1961 and attended two years of nursing school at Saint Francis in Peoria.

She married John in 1963 and they spent the next 58 years enjoying their life together. Their journey started in the Wilton Center/Peotone area, but soon took them to Texas, North Carolina, back to Wilton Center and Park Forest, to Montana, Indiana, Louisiana, Dallas, Michigan, and then finally back to Texas to live near their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “Oma” not only enjoyed spending time with family, but also gardening and decorating (she had the idea and John had the job) and hunting for bargains.

Annette leaves behind her husband; sisters; daughter, Susan and her husband Louis Battaglia; son, Steven and his wife Kathy Shepherd; and Annette is known as “Oma” to six grandchildren, Makaila and her husband Parker Schellhaas, Marissa and her husband Joel Rodriguez, Forrest and Mallory McPhaul, Bennett and Claire Shepherd; and three great-grandchildren, Belle and Adora Schellhaas and Emilia Rodriguez. The family said, “Oma will always be loved and forever remain in our hearts.”

Following a funeral Mass at Prince of Peace Catholic Church on July 1, 2022, she will be laid to rest in Houston National Cemetery, a veteran’s cemetery near Houston, Texas.