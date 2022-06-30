BONFIELD — With much sadness, the family of Roland Bauer announces his passing at the age of 83. Roland passed away Sunday (June 26, 2022), at home, with his loving wife, Elizabeth Bauer, of 59 years. Together, he and his wife raised three daughters, Joan (Ted) Stout, Bernadette LaMore and Anya Bauer. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time on the farm with them: Darrell (Megan) Stout, Dr. Aggie (Matthew) Kennedy, Sophia LaMore, Nolan Stark, Mays Stout and Archie Kennedy. Roland is also survived by three siblings, Norman Bauer, Marilyn Ramsey and Keith (Cheryl) Bauer.

Roland was a proud member of the Herscher High School class of 1957 and the First Presbyterian Church of Kankakee.

He survived Polio in childhood. Roland rode his pony to the one-room schoolhouse. During his youth, he was involved in 4-H and FFA, showing Hereford cattle throughout the Midwest. Roland enjoyed yearly trips to the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colo., and once winning the Grand Champion Flock. Additionally, exhibiting livestock at the Sandwich Fair and American Royal in Kansas City, were also highlights. Roland’s hobbies included watching tractor pulls, rodeos and high school basketball games.

Roland worked as a truck driver and had a keen ability to be able to back any size truck in the narrowest spaces.

Preceding him in death were his infant son, John; his parents, Leo and Ruby Bauer; mother and father-in-law, Wallace and Edna Prince; sister-in-law, Lois Bauer; and brother-in-law, Wayne Ramsey.

Roland cared deeply for many and had a plethora of lifelong friends who were loyal to him to his final days. The family would like to thank everyone for all of the phone calls, kind thoughts and prayers throughout his cancer treatment.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Salina Fire Department, First Presbyterian Church of Kankakee, and Herscher FFA.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.