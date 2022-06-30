Death notices: June 30, 2022

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Dorothy L. Daliege</strong>, 88, of Shelbyville, Mich., were held June 1 at St. Joseph Church in Manteno, with the Rev. Thomas Theneth officiating. Dorothy passed away May 26, 2022. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Pallbearers were Ryan, Scottie, Gregory and Jeffrey Lahey, Tommy Davis and Brian Daliege.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Leslie Alan “Les” Hayden</strong>, 73, of Kankakee, was held June 6 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church — West Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. Matt Pratscher officiating. Les passed away May 31, 2022.

Funeral services for <strong>Deborah “Deb” Sthay</strong>, 70, of Bonfield, were held June 2 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Patrick Jenkins officiating. Deborah passed away May 27, 2022. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse.

Funeral services for <strong>Charles Wilhoyt</strong>, 49, of Aroma Park, were held June 4 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Wanda Daniels officiating. Charles passed away May 27, 2022.