Arthur Schleef

WATSEKA — Arthur H. Schleef, 85, of Watseka, passed away Monday (June 27, 2022) at his home.

He was born Feb. 20, 1937, in Ash Grove Township, a son of Henry and Amanda (Koester) Schleef. Arthur married Linda Bottorff in Watseka, on Feb. 27, 1966.

Surviving are his wife, Linda Schleef, of Watseka; two daughters, Kimberley Miller, of Roscoe, and Melissa (Todd) Storm, of Watseka; one son, Bradley (Dawn) Schleef, of Crescent City; one brother, Harold (Linda) Schleef, of Oregon City, Ore.; five grandchildren, Chelsea (Anthony) Stanley, Tyler (Tréona) Kendall, Dustin Schleef, Shane Miller and Samantha Miller; and six great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were both of his parents; three sisters; and his son, Michael Schleef.

After high school, Arthur served in the U.S. Army.

He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka.

Arthur was a lifelong dairy and grain farmer; as well as an avid Chicago White Sox fan.

Services will be at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are by the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the Calvary Lutheran Preschool in Watseka, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

