Sister Bernadette Pabon, SSCM

BOURBONNAIS — Sister (Awilda) Bernadette Pabon, SSCM, of Bourbonnais, was born Feb. 10, 1946, to Carmen (Torres Gutierrez) and Alfredo Oquendo, in Caguas, Puerto Pico. She was born to eternal life June 22, 2022.

Prior to becoming a member of the Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary, Sister was married to Nobel Pabon. He preceded her in death. And she was mother to four sons, Frank, Joseph, Rey and Robert, who survive her.

Her early years were not easy. Because of the death of her mother when Bernadette was a toddler, she and her sister lived in many foster homes. As a teen, she matriculated at Holy Family Academy in Beaverville, where she met the Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary. Their loving attitude drew Bernadette to religious life. Before that dream was realized, she met Nobel Pabon, married, and raised a family. For more than three decades, Bernadette served as a catechist and trainer in the Archdiocese of Chicago. She was director of religious education at Holy Rosary Parish, Chicago, for 33 years.

When her husband passed away and with her sons raised, Bernadette realized she was free to pursue a call to religious life. Sister Bernadette made her vows Sept. 20, 2020. Her ministries have included eldercare in Batavia, Vacation Bible School in Hopkins Park, working at Our Daily Bread in Champaign, St. John Paul II parish catechesis in Kankakee, and most recently, the Women of Peace, a group of women transitioning into life in the United States.

Sister Bernadette derived joy from doing things for others and making them happy. She was a tireless storyteller and loved children very much.

Sister had great faith, outstanding generosity, and love that left out no one who crossed her path.

Surviving are her sons, Frank, Rey, Joseph (Cynthia), Robert (Alejandra) and her daughter-in-law, Toni Pabon; grandchildren, Bella Reyes, Maya Pabon, Bobby Pabon, Spencer Pabon, Elijah Pabon, Chandler Pabon, Pedro Quinones, Lisette Pabon, Nikko Roman and Natalie Pabon; her brothers, Alfred (Nellie) Oquendo and Jose (Margo) Oquendo; her sister, Hedda Vazquez; her uncle, Emilio Oquendo; her nieces and nephews; her adopted family, the Suprenants; her religious family, The Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary; along with many friends.

A wake will be from 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Beaverville. Burial will follow.

Memorials may be made to Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary, 2041 West State Route 113, Kankakee, IL 60901.

