Roberta Houser Stuckey

WATSEKA — Roberta R. Houser Stuckey, 96, of Watseka, passed away Sunday (June 26, 2022) at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka.

She was born Sept. 4, 1925, in Boicourt, Kan., a daughter of Charles and Della (Cline) Houser. Her parents preceded her in death. Roberta married Gerald Stuckey on Aug. 23, 1953, in Martinton. He preceded in her death Sept. 6, 2009.

Surviving are two daughters, Susan Stuckey, of Herndon, Va., and Donna Stuckey, of Martinton; and one half-brother, George Froman, of McCook, Neb.

She was also preceded in death by one brother; three sisters; and one half-brother.

Roberta was a member of the Martinton Church of Christ.z

She worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for eight years. She worked at Baker and Taylor Books in Momence for 16 years. Roberta had also worked for the Glenn L. Martin Bomber Plant in Fort Crook, Neb., for several years.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, until the 11 a.m. funeral services, both at Martinton Church of Christ, with the Rev. Chuck Alt officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Old Burg Cemetery near Martinton.

Memorials may be made to the Martinton Church of Christ.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

