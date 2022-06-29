Quinneas Bennett

KANKAKEE — Quinneas Lamar Bennett, on June 15, 2022, at 11:53 a.m., went home to be with the Lord. He was surrounded by his loved ones during his final hours.

Visitation for Quinn will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Second Baptist Church, Kankakee, with Pastor Carl A. Randle Sr. officiating. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

“Quinn,” as the family called him, was born April 7, 1970, to the union of Barbara Bennett and Michael Franks, in Kankakee.

He attended North Central High School in Indianapolis, Ind. He later moved to Idaho, to attend college at Boise State University.

It was his love for old-school cars that led him to a career of 30-plus years in the automobile industry. He started as a detail associate. Because he had the gift of gab and was good with numbers, he quickly moved up the ladder. Quinn was a great car salesman and manager.

Quinn was a great cook and enjoyed fishing in his spare time. He loved his family and was a loving son, brother, father and grandfather. He was previously married to Angie Adams, and through this union, he inherited two “bonus” daughters, Ciara Hardin and Deanna Roundtree.

Preceding him in death were his father, Michael Franks; grandmothers, Rheather Hawkins and Rosetta Walker; and grandfather, Fred Gathing.

Quinn leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Barbara Chandler; sisters, Sonja Bennett and Stacy Collins; brothers, Damon Garner, Derrius Jackson, Justin Jackson and Justin Franks; bonus daughters, Ciara Hardin (Latoya) and Deanna Roundtree; special cousin, Delon Petty; close relatives, Erron and Eric Smith; special friend, Leonard Mobley; three grandchildren; and a host of aunts, cousins and friends.

