Elizabeth 'Betty' Rademacher

GRANT PARK — Elizabeth A. “Betty” Rademacher, 89, of Grant Park, passed away Monday (June 27, 2022) at her home.

She was born Jan. 11, 1933, in Peotone, the daughter of William and Mary Wagner Didier.

Betty married John H. Rademacher on Oct. 20, 1951, in Wilton Center. He preceded her in death May 21, 1996.

Surviving are six sons and daughters-in-law, David (Debbie) Rademacher, of Grant Park, Timothy (Rhonda) Rademacher, of Batesville, Ark., Thomas (Beth) Rademacher, of Kankakee, John (Teresa) Rademacher Jr., of Manteno, Christopher (Paula) Rademacher, of Polo, and Daryl Rademacher, of Grant Park; four daughters and sons-in-law, Bonnie (John) Stevens, of Kankakee, Betty Lovell, of Bourbonnais, Mary (Thomas) Sanders, of Cottonwood, Ariz., and Margie (Gary) Hamilton, of Kankakee; 27 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She leaves behind a great legacy.

Preceding her in death were her parents; three sons, baby Joseph, Patrick and Joseph Samuel Rademacher; daughter, Judith Rademacher; two grandchildren, Daniel and Lauren Rademacher; brother, Bill Didier; four sisters, Helen Conrad, Mary DeBoer, Barbara Didier and Frances Hisel; and son-in-law, Deane Lovell.

She was a homemaker who loved taking care of her children. Her home was also filled with the best homemade desserts and treats, and not even KFC could compete with her fried chicken.

Betty was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence.

She enjoyed playing Euchre, Pinochle and Solitaire, cooking, canning and sewing.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating. Interment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Easter Seals or Mercy Home for Boys & Girls.

