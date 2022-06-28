Karlan Pepin

MANTENO — Karlan F. Pepin, 73, of Manteno, passed away June 15, 2022, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born in April of 1949.

Karlan graduated from Manteno High School. While in school, he worked at McGraw Horseshoe Factory and held a job with Bennett’s Bucket Factory his senior year.

After graduation, he became an instrument technician for the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant for nine years.

Karlan was united in marriage to Elizabeth McBride in 1969.

He became an independent contractor and eventually joined the Joliet NEBA-IBEW Local 176. He worked as a nuclear instrument technician and was with the union for 35 years.

Preceding him in death were a son, Anthony; his father, Elmer; his mother, Irma; an infant sister; and two brothers, ‘Dene’ and David.

Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth; and daughter, Michele.

His ashes were interred in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Manteno.

Family held a private graveside service Saturday, June 25.

Memorials may be made to The Audubon Society.