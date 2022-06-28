BOURBONNAIS — Chris Thornton, 60, of Bourbonnias, passed away June 19, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born Aug. 25, 1961, in Aurora, the daughter of Stanley and Mary (Kray) Colclasure. On May 17, 1980, she married the love of her life, Jim Thornton, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. The love Chris had for Jim was out of this world. Their marriage of 42 years was a replica of a true love story.

Chris was very versatile. She ran her own in-home daycare before she put in 20 years at K-Mart in Manteno. Chris was currently working at CSL, where she made many friends the past five years. Anyone who knew Chris, knew the love she had for her family. Celebrating holidays and attending family gatherings were some of her favorite times. She lived every day for her family, especially her sons and grandchildren. “Mema” was a name that Chris was most proud of. Her grandchildren were the beat of her heart and her sunshine. In her free time, Chris could be found spending time with her grandbabies.

She also loved traveling to warm weather and taking long walks on the beach. Chris was also known for her sweet tooth. She could never turn down a cupcake.

Surviving are her husband, Jim Thornton; her two sons, Joshua (Mary) Thornton and Jake (Erin) Thornton; parents, Stanley and Mary Colclasure; siblings, Stan Colclasure, Tim (Dee) Colclasure, Karen Wells and Kathy Colclasure; grandchildren, Leah, Tyler, Emma, Gracie and Rhett Thornton, Kayla and Jayce; several nieces and nephews; and special family friend, Mark Wells.

Her celebration of life will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Knights of Columbus in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made out to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais. Uplifted Care is a local Hospice service focused on providing extra care and improving the quality of life for loved ones. Checks and donations may be made out and sent to Uplifted Care Hospice, 482 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914.