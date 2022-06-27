KANKAKEE — Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Maxine Badger Allison passed away June 11, 2022. She was a longtime resident of Kankakee, and her impact on those she knew will last far beyond her lifetime.

Maxine was born in Chillicothe, Ohio, on Oct. 24, 1923. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Bastible, and Owen and Nellie Meredith; and her husbands, Dr. Max Badger (1966) and Dr. Charles Allison (1983). She was raised by her grandmother after her father passed away and Maxine had many stories to tell about growing up during the Depression.

A graduate of Good Samaritan Nursing School in Cincinnati, Ohio, Maxine worked as a nurse at a veterans hospital prior to her marriage to Dr. Max G. Badger on April 23, 1946. They moved from Ohio to Kankakee, in 1946, where Dr. Badger established a veterinary practice. They had four daughters, Pamela Badger, of Edina, Minn., Marcia Buell, of Western Springs, Brenda (Mike) Bonser, of New Braunfels, Texas, and Diana (Paul) Murphy, of Naperville. She is survived by her daughters; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Maxine is also survived by her stepdaughter, Jane Allison Harper, of Denver, Colo., as well as Jane’s children and their families.

Maxine was widowed at the age of 43 and raised her four daughters as a single mother. She returned to nursing at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, working in the operating room and recovery room, where she made lifelong friends. In 1979, she married Dr. Charles Allison and was blessed with a second family and stepdaughter.

She was an enthusiastic volunteer for Asbury United Methodist Church, the American Red Cross, the Kankakee County Historical Museum, Riverside Medical Wives, Crusaders and P.E.O. She was a founding member of the WESU dinner group (Whoever Shows Up). She was an incredible mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to so many. Maxine was usually the first person her friends called when they needed help, and she always responded. She was the unofficial nurse on duty, changing dressings, giving her advice and lending a caring ear. She was a strong, nurturing woman who was a role model for her daughters, co-workers and friends.

Maxine was a talented Bridge player and loved card games of all kinds. She taught her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren how to play cards and Dominoes. Well into her 90’s, she was unbeatable at Dominoes! Maxine was also an avid reader, challenging her daughters and friends to always have a new book for her to read and discuss. She was blessed to be able to read until her mid 90’s. And then there was her pie making, a skill she imparted on her daughters that is always appreciated by friends and family. Maxine made a mean cherry pie!

Her legacy stands as her great devotion to her family, friends and community. She will be missed for her kindness, her patience, her incredible strength of character and her loving ways.

The family would like to thank Maxine’s caregivers at Riverside Senior Citizens’ Life, Uplifted Care Hospice, and her dedicated angels who spent many hours by her side during these past months.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee, until the 11 a.m. memorial service, also at the church. Interment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to Riverside Medical Center Foundation, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee, IL 60901; Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, IL 60901; and Uplifted Care Hospice, 482 Main St. NW., Bourbonnais, IL 60914.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

