Wilma Elfering

KANKAKEE — Wilma Maxine Elfering, 93, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed peacefully in her sleep Feb. 26, 2022, at her home.

Wilma was born Oct. 24, 1928, in Nampa, Idaho, to Lynn Thomas Newland and Hazel Fern Harrison Newland. Raised on a farm in Kuna, Idaho (now the Indian Creek Winery), Wilma loved driving the team of horses. In her free time, she would be found in the hayloft reading.

Her love of reading led her to pursue an education in English and teaching. She attended Northwest Nazarene College, Nampa, Idaho, and the University of Idaho, in Moscow, Idaho, graduating cum laude. While in Moscow, Idaho, she met the love of her life, Lawrence Carlo Elfering, though she was courting his best friend at the time. Wilma and Lawrence were married Oct. 16, 1954, in Moscow, Idaho.

Wilma taught English and Spanish at her alma mater, Kuna High School, where she was her younger sister, Joan’s, teacher. While Lawrence was stationed in Germany completing his Army ROTC training, Wilma taught English to the GI’s. After his training, he got a job at International Harvester and the family was sent to many states and countries including Idaho, Peru, Venezuela, Florida and Illinois. Her love of teaching continued after her husband’s passing in 1978, when she became an ESL aide at Conant High School.

Wilma loved documentaries, biographies and completing the Chicago Tribune crossword puzzle in pen. She enjoyed cooking and traveling and enjoyed adventures in Africa, Egypt, Jordan, Greece, Bolivia, China, Easter Island, Israel and more. She often told others, “I didn’t realize what an interesting life I had.” She was a pillar of grace, dignity and elegance, especially under the pressures of life. Her unconditional kindness and generosity toward her family, and all who were blessed to have known her, will be sorely missed.

Surviving are her children, Bernadette Forrester, Spring Grove, Edythe Borchert, Kankakee, and John (Carla) Collins, Pensacola, Fla.; grandson, Nicholas (Nicholle) Elfering, great-granddaughter, Phoenix Rane Elfering, all of Pingree, Idaho; sisters, Marge Spillman, Manton, Calif., Verla Peter, Caldwell, Idaho, Joan Glover, Star, Idaho; in-laws, Thomas (Annette) Elfering, Grayslake, Judy Elfering and Frances Romeo, Libertyville; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; son, Lawrence Elfering Jr.; sons-in-law, Dennis “Cookie” Borchert and Craig Forrester; brothers-in-law, Peter Romeo, Leo Elfering, Bernar Peter, Bill Spillman, Al Marsters and R.G. Glover; and great-granddaughter, Winter Dawn Elfering.

A memorial service was held.