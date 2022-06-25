Marie Schore

BOURBONNAIS — Marie A. Schore, 99, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (June 22, 2022), at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

She was born Nov. 7, 1922, in Kankakee, the daughter of Anthon and Agnes (Gregoire) Peterson. Marie married Bernard Schore on Sept. 5, 1953, in Chicago. He preceded her in death April 28, 2007.

Marie had done secretarial work for a number of firms in Chicago, and in the Kankakee County area.

She was a member of the Women of the Moose, Ladies of St. Anne Sodality, Council of Catholic Women at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, Bradley-Bourbonnais Senior Citizens’ Club, and St. Mary’s Hospital and Riverside Medical Center’s senior citizens’ clubs. Marie was active with the Boy Scouts, being awarded the Silver Fawn Award in the Rainbow Council. She was a member of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society.

Marie enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a parishioner at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church, Bourbonnais.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Paul (Mary) Schore, of Bourbonnais; three grandchildren, Beth Shelton, Mark Schore and Matthew (Sarah) Schore; and five great-grandchildren, Trenton Shelton, Brianna Shelton, Ashlynn Shelton, London Schore and Lincoln Schore.

In addition to her husband, Bernard, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one daughter, Jeanne.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 27, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church, Bourbonnais. The Rev. Jason Nesbit will celebrate the Mass.

Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church, Bourbonnais or the charity of the donor’s choice.

