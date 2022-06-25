Leland Hull

MOMENCE — Leland D. Hull, 69, of Momence, passed away Thursday (June 23, 2022) at his home.

He was born April 5, 1953, in Kankakee, the son of Melvin and Orpha Nelson Hull. Leland was married to Diana Bertrand. Diana preceded him in death in 1995.

Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Robert “Bob” and Connie Hull, of Crown Point, Ind.; and his brother, Lonnie Hull, of Watseka.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a son, James D. Hull; four brothers, Melvin, Larry, Dale and Gary Hull; and a sister, Lois Lamb.

Leland was retired from the railroad, where he worked as a signalman.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Leland enjoyed fishing and tinkering with everything and anything.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

