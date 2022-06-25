Kevin Palmateer

KANKAKEE — Kevin Wayne Palmateer, 65, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (June 23, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

He was born Sept. 10, 1956, the son of Ronald and Gloria Jean (Vrolyk) Palmateer.

Kevin was retired from The Dow Chemical Company, Wilmington.

He was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Bourbonnais.

Surviving are his mother, Gloria Palmateer, of Bourbonnais; one sister, Sheryl Palmateer, of Bourbonnais; one brother and sister-in-law, Greg (Gina) Palmateer, of Fort Myers, Fla.; one nephew, Joshua Palmateer, of Fort Myers, Fla.; one niece, Janelle (Mike) Cole, of Erie, Colo.; one great-nephew, Tyler Palmateer, of Fort Myers, Fla.; and one great-niece, Alexia Cole, of Erie, Colo.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Palmateer.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Faith Baptist Church, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Terry Anglea officiating. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, Bourbonnais or The Salvation Army, Kankakee.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

