Joseph Arbour Jr.

BOURBONNAIS — Joseph E. Arbour Jr., of Bourbonnais, passed away June 6, 2022, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

A celebration of lives will be held in remembrance of Joe and his late wife and beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Joanne, who passed Oct. 12, 2014. The celebration will be at Jensen Funeral Home, 3639 State Route 17, Kankakee, (Old Town and Country building off Route 17) on Tuesday, June 28, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Mr. Arbour was born April 2, 1933, in West Kankakee. He was the son of Joseph E. Arbour Sr. and Dorothy Patchett Arbour. Joe married the love of his life, Joanne, on Jan. 18, 1953, in Kankakee.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Joseph and Judy Jo Arbour, of Kankakee, and Michael and Lisa Arbour, of Bourbonnais; four grandchildren, JT (Barb) Arbour, Jeffrey Arbour, Melissa (Derek) Shrout and Monica (Mike) Slize; nine great-grandchildren, Cayden and Tyson Arbour, Seth McLean, Sophie, Sadie and Selah Shrout, as well as Brody Kelly, Emma, and Henry Slize; three brothers, Charlie Arbour, of St. Anne, Kenny (Gerry) Arbour, of Fairview Heights, and Howard (Bunny) Arbour, of Buckingham; along with many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces, who all loved him very much.

Preceding him in death were his parents; sisters, Dorothy Jean and Baby Vickie Lynn; brothers, Ronnie and Larry Arbour; wife, Joanne; and great-grandson, Cody Thomas Arbour.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Joe retired from Bradley Roper. During his time there and after, Joe and Joanne built, managed, and maintained the Arbour Apartments in East Bradley. He was never scared of demanding work. Joe continued woodworking, building thousands of birdhouses and hundreds of cat climbers up until a few weeks prior to his passing.

Lifetime partners, Joe and Joanne enjoyed traveling all over the country, taking fishing trips, and many more activities, so long as they were with each other. He did have horseshoe league for decades, which he did with friends.

Joe and Joanne also surprised more than 30 families a year with boxes of gifts at Christmastime and worked together to help less fortunate families, for no other reason than it was the right thing to do. They considered themselves lucky to be able to help when they could. Joe’s legacy will live on through the ones who knew him.

He set a positive example as a man and as a human being. Joe always had positive uplifting things to say and was always willing to share the good and bad of his past. He and his son, Joe, were best friends and ate lunch with each other just about every day. He was his grandchildren’s guide, mentor, friend and champion. Jovial by nature, he was loved by everyone who knew him. He was at every baseball game for the last 35 years for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is deeply missed and loved by those left behind.

Joe spent the last four months living with his son, Joe and daughter-law, Judy Jo. He was so happy there. He told everyone he was being spoiled.

Memorials may be made to Because of Cody. Because of Cody is a NFP established in Joe’s great-grandson’s memory to educate about SIDS and Safe Sleep for Babies. Checks and donations may be made out to “Because of Cody” and sent to 1203 W. Station St., Kankakee IL 60901.

