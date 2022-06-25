Elsie Kipp

MANTENO — It is with great sadness that the family of Elsie Elizabeth Kipp announces her passing, “Our dear mother, Elsie Elizabeth Kipp (nee Blust), age 93, died peacefully at home in hospice care on June 21, 2022, in Manteno, Illinois.”

Elsie was born in Chicago, on June 1, 1929, the daughter of Landolin and Hedwig (nee Pfisterer) Blust, who had immigrated to Chicago, from Muenchweier, Baden, Germany, in 1926.

She had one sister, Florence, who tragically passed away from cancer as a young adult.

Elsie married Kenneth A. Kipp on Sept. 9, 1950. Elsie and Ken had four children, Beverly, Linda, Ken and Diane, and were married for 65 years prior to Ken’s death in 2016.

She started her career as a loan officer, became a homemaker after the birth of Beverly, and worked part-time as a bookkeeper for the credit union at Modern Drop Forge.

Elsie’s passion was organizing RV and camping trips with friends and family; for many years, she and her husband traveled the country in a caravan of friends from the Woodenshoe Rainmakers Club in South Holland.

Surviving are her children, Beverly and Harry Fanning, of Carbondale, Linda and Laird Hartley, of Manteno, Ken and Geralyn Kipp, of Bourbonnais, and Diane and Dan Robinson, of Lake Forest. In the years following her husband’s death, she lived with Linda and Laird, who lovingly cared for her. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Robin Fanning, Amanda Chernich, Samantha Bunch, Logan Hartley, Nick Gemmato and Bobby Gemmato; as well as nine great-grandchildren, Skyler Rochowiak, Layne Taylor, Cailyn Bunch, Finley Bunch, Nolan Hartley, Penelope Hartley, Landon Walker, Brayden Walker and Jackson Gemmato.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday, June 26, until the 4 p.m. service, both at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno.

Elsie will be laid to rest with her late husband, Kenneth, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home, Manteno.