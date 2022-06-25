KANKAKEE — David Stone, 70, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (June 21, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

He was born Aug. 5, 1951, the son of Roy and Jean (Francouer) Stone.

David taught and played guitar in a number of places for most of his life. He played professionally in many bands.

He enjoyed golfing and watching black and white Westerns.

David was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kankakee.

Surviving are two brothers and two sisters-in-law, James (Sylvia) Stone, of St. Anne, and Jeffrey (Gail) Stone, of Aroma Park; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and two sisters, Karin Rahn and Diane McCardle.

Memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, until the 1 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate the service.

Private inurnment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.