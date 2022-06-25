Anthony Halawa

BOURBONNAIS — It is with great sadness that the family of Anthony Steve Halawa announce his passing May 3, 2022, after a longtime heart problem.

He is survived by his wife, Christina; daughters, Renee Marie Touchton and Donna Marie Halawa; and son, Anthony Stanley Halawa. His love for his extended family created many fulfilling memories that he shared with his five grandchildren, Michelle, Alexandria, Danielle, Stephen and Emma; and five great-grandchildren, Madison, Brody, Caleb, Natalie and Melanie.

Anthony was preceded by his parents, Stephanie (Pach) Halawa and Antos Halawa; and siblings, Eugene Edward Halawa, Irene Kozik and Mary Sypien.

Please join the family on Tony’s birthday, July 5, at Willowhaven Nature Center, Kankakee, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. as they gather to share some of their favorite memories in this celebration of his life.

A living tribute has been created by his family in honor of Anthony’s love for the environment, and his passion for fishing and gardening. Please visit it online at forest-fundraiser.raisely.com/renee-touchton.