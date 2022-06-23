Sharon Quinn

WATSEKA — Sharon A. Quinn, 79, of Watseka, passed away Tuesday (June 21, 2022) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

She was born June 6, 1943, in Watseka, the daughter of John and Shirley (Cook) Tincher. Sharon married Richard J. Quinn on June 29, 1963, in Watseka. He preceded her in death July 6, 2005. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, John Tincher.

Surviving are three sons, Michael (Julie) Quinn, of Paxton, Scott (Mary) Quinn, of Bloomington, and Joseph (Stacy) Quinn, of Watseka; one daughter, Melissa (Andrew) Guimond, of Watseka; one sister, Arlene (Larry) Muehling, of Watseka; two sisters-in-law, Barb (Dick) Mayotte, of Watseka, and Carole (Leonard) Tuttle, of Watseka; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Sharon was employed at The Law Office of Brock, Spenn and Markwalder in Watseka, for 50 years.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with a prayer service beginning at 6 p.m. A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice, Faith Place in Danforth or Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka.

