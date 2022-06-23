Dennis 'Big D' Mann Jr.

HERSCHER — Dennis L. Mann Jr., “Big D,” 46, of Herscher and formerly of Bolingbrook, passed away peacefully in his home, Sunday (June 12, 2022).

He was born Nov. 30, 1975, in Hinsdale, the first child to Dennis L. Mann Sr. and Kathryn (Hill) Bellino. His mother preceded him in death.

Dennis married Teri Shearer on Oct. 4, 2008, in Morris.

Surviving are his wife, Teri, son, Aidan, and stepdaughter, Aeriel, all of Herscher, and daughter, Makenna, of Kankakee; brother, Richard (Kristine) Mann, of Ohio, sister, Melissa (Mike) Green, of Illinois, and brother, Eric (Dianna) Mann, of Texas; stepfather, Joseph Bellino, of Arizona; five nieces; two nephews; and so many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Preceding him in death were his maternal grandparents; his mother; and one uncle.

Dennis was a wedding/event DJ, owner of XL2 Entertainment, who took so much pride in making those days as memorable as possible for his clients. He made friends with most everyone he met and his larger-than-life personality filled the room. Dennis never met a person he couldn’t talk to and connect with.

He enjoyed traveling, attending concerts, woodworking, playing card games with the family, playing video games, binge watching reality TV, spending time with his friends and family, along with drinking his Jameson, Guinness and of course, his Irish Car Bombs. Dennis was an animal lover and could not say “no” to a new pet. He also enjoyed driving Teri crazy with his newest business ideas. He was a professional dreamer and expert procrastinator.

Above all, Dennis’ family was his source of pride and joy. His love for his family was evident to all who knew him. Dennis enjoyed making memories with his kids and his wife. Dennis lived his life to the fullest.

There will be a celebration of life potluck service and cash bar Saturday, June 25, at the Herscher Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., everyone is welcome to begin sharing stories and memories.