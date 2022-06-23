Cynthia Haran

CHEBANSE — Cynthia “Cindi” Lynn Haran, 62, passed away Friday (June 17, 2022), at her home.

Cindi was born April 10, 1960, in Joliet, the daughter of Alvin C. and Lois M. (Clatterbuck) Gocken.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Tim Gocken.

Surviving are her sons, Chris (Barbara) Haran, Jon M. (Samantha Miner) Haran; daughter, Thais Haran, with whom she lived; her grandchildren, Jackson, Maddex, Brinlee, Emmet, Torrin and Killian; sisters, Kristina (Kevin) Stuckey, Peggy (Anthony) Michalik and Lorri (Tony) Moore; and sister-in-law, Fah Katmanee. She will be greatly missed by several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Theodore.

Cindi was a second mom to all who walked in her door. She was an avid crocheter and crafter. She loved teaching, traveling, baking, gardening and enjoyed sharing her talents with others. More than anything, she cherished spending time with her family.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the charity she loved to support, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.