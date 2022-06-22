Shirley Kemp

KANKAKEE — Shirley J. Kemp, 90, of Kankakee, passed away May 15, 2022, at Citadel nursing home of Bourbonnais.

She was born Feb. 5, 1932, in Kankakee, the daughter of Dewey and Hilda (Knapp) Forgue. Shirley married William Kemp on April 29, 1950. He preceded her in death Jan. 30, 2019.

Shirley was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, crocheting and making Afghans. Shirley also enjoyed playing card games, including rummy and Euchre, bowling, playing Bingo, and going on picnics.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are three sons, Richard and Brenda Kemp, of Bourbonnais, Gorden “Mooch” Kemp, of Winters, Calif., and William Kemp III, of Tucson, Ariz.; two daughters, Linda and Robert Moreno and Jan and Al Story, all of Tucson, Ariz.; one brother, Larry Forgue, of Bourbonnais; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a large extended family.

In addition to her husband, William Kemp, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Edna Matthews and Doris Mulder; and her twin brother, Robert Forgue.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, June 25 until the 10 a.m. celebration of life memorial service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The Rev. Al Story will officiate the service. Inurnment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.