INVERNESS, Fla. — Michael Ujwari, of Inverness, Fla., passed away Thursday (June 16, 2022) at the age of 74.

He was born Sept. 3, 1947, the son of Michael and Emilie Ujwari, in Besigheim, Germany. He emigrated from Germany to the U.S. with his family in 1952, settling in Kankakee, where he lived until moving to Bonita Springs, Fla., in 1980.

Michael served in the United States Army and was awarded a Purple Heart Medallion after being wounded in combat in Vietnam.

In his professional life, Michael introduced a unique style of natural stone masonry to Southwest Florida, and his ornate water features and artistic stone creations remain prominent as landmarks continuing to beautify landscapes to this day.

He was a poet, a gardener with an affinity for growing orchids, an explorer, an avid reader and inventive storyteller. He was an artist, and a musician. He had a keen sense of humor with a penchant for puns. He had a love of the outdoors, and a passion for fishing. He was an active member with the Knights of Columbus.

He loved God, his country, and loved his family fiercely.

Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Julie Ujwari, of Inverness, Fla.; daughters, Michelle (Tim) Roth, of Kankakee, and Liana (Robert) Schade, of Fort Myers, Fla.; son, Adam (Raquel) Ujwari, of Clermont, Fla.; sisters, Emile Kent, of Estero, Fla., and Magdalena Davila, of Inverness, Fla. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Meghan Davis, of St. Anne, and Mallory Davis, of Momence; and great-grandchildren, Hudson and Hendrick Scheiwe, of St. Anne.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one sister, Annamarie Sommervold.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness, Fla. Mass will be followed by a service with military honors in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.

A reception celebrating his life will be held later that afternoon at the Ujwari residence in Inverness.