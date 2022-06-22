George Drolet

BRADLEY — George R. Drolet, 78, of Bradley, passed away Dec. 29, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Aug. 15, 1944, in New London, Conn., the son of Raymond and Marie (Abate) Drolet. George married Marilyn Jones on June 24, 1967, in Camden County, N.C. He met Marilyn on a blind date on Jan. 29, 1965.

George worked for 25 years at the Meadow Gold Ice Cream Plant. He had also been a machine operator at Gould Battery and worked on the grounds crew for Kankakee Memorial Gardens. He and Marilyn mowed lawns together for more than 20 years.

They enjoyed going to casinos together. George enjoyed bowling and going out to eat. He was a fan of watching many sports and was an avid Chicago Blackhawks fan, seeing three championships. George loved spending time with his wife and was very proud of raising his two grandchildren. He loved Donald Trump.

George was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during the Vietnam War. He spent lots of time at the traveling Vietnam Wall and enjoyed talking with people there. He was very helpful and took care of everyone.

Surviving are his wife, Marilyn Drolet, of Bradley; one daughter, Terri Boudreau and Ken Ferry, of Bradley; two grandchildren, Brendan Boudreau and Skylar Boudreau; and a large extended family.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one daughter, Sherri Drolet; and his best man, Jesse M. Lewis who he served in the Navy with.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from noon Friday, June 24, until the 2 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Scott Henley will officiate the service. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

