BARTLETT, Tenn. — Easter Mae Nuckolls, 75, of Bartlett, Tenn., passed away June 13, 2022, at home.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, June 25, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Burial will be in Mound Grove Garden of Memory, Kankakee.

Easter was born to Willie James Williams Sr. (Til) and Anne O’Destar Sykes-Williams (Dess), in Columbus, Miss., on Easter Sunday, April 4, 1947.

At a young age, Easter and her mother moved to Kankakee, where she lived until she got sick and moved to Tennessee in 2013.

After receiving her GED, Easter went on to earn her certification in office administration from Marycrest Business College. The last job she had was her very favorite! She worked as a home health aide. Easter loved to cook and had many signature dishes.

Easter is the mother of three children, James O’Brien Miller (Tammie), of Kankakee, Connita R. Nuckolls-Hill (Henderson), of Bartlett, Tenn., and Asonja Larissa Nuckolls (who preceded her in death). Additional survivors include, her godson who was dear to her heart, Tywhan Wells (DeAndrea), of South Haven, Miss..; six grandchildren, Calvin O’Brien Miller, Felisha Shavell Logan, Lakisha Lashell Logan, Unique Vantezze Hill, Henderson I. Hill III, and Javier O’Rien Hill; seven great-grands, Lamarion Lamont Hope, Zion Barack Hill, Zaria Unique Adams-Hill, Zavier Armond Hill, Princeston Ivory Williams-Hill, Henderson I. Hill IV, Ashton Hasani Lee Williams-Hill; bonus grands, Krashika Mason, Takisha Mason, Kitasha Mason, Tywhan Wells, II, Kingston Hill, Zyire Wells and Lalani Wells (the boss); bonus great-grands, Tamya Spears, Aubrielle Hollins, Ava Hollins, Ja’kale Odeneal, Khylie Spears and Tamera Spears.

Preceding her in death were her mother and father; her baby girl, Asonja; her brother, Willie Williams Jr.; her husband, Tito; both of her grandmothers, Mary Brooks-Kane and Pearlie Sykes; grandfathers; and a host of ancestors.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.