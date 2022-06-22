GRANT PARK — Bruce A. Rosenbrock, 68, of Grant Park, passed away unexpectedly Saturday (June 18, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

He was born Sept. 19, 1953, in Kankakee, the son of Arnold and Lorna (Wolter) Rosenbrock. On July 29, 1995, he married Connie (Hartman) Hill at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Grant Park.

He was a master mechanic and retired from Martin Implement. He was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, serving within the church for many years.

Bruce enjoyed working on engines and any farm equipment he could, as well as fishing, camping and hunting. He loved to watch Westerns and take joy rides on his tractors and excavators.

Surviving are his beloved wife of almost 27 years, Connie Rosenbrock, of Grant Park; his three children, Ed (Tina) Rosenbrock, of Kankakee, Bruce Rosenbrock, of Channahon, and Dennis (Andrea) Rosenbrock, of Chebanse; three stepchildren, Duane (Julie) Hill, of Manteno, Scott (Susie) Hill, of Bradley, and Trisha (Tom) Mitchell, of Manteno; a sister, Nancy (Cary) Milk, of Jacksonville, Fla.; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and two brothers, Dale and John Rosenbrock.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Hub Funeral Home in Grant Park. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, June 24, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Grant Park.

Burial will immediately follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Grant Park.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Grant Park.

Funeral arrangements are by Hub Funeral Home in Grant Park.