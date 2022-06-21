BRADLEY — Judith Adams, 77, of Bradley, passed away June 11, 2022.

She was born Nov. 5, 1944, in Alpena, Mich., the daughter of Philip and Laura (McKenzie) Carriveau. On Oct. 18, 1964, she married Thomas Adams.

Judith was a housewife, who loved playing cards, camping and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her children, Judi Adams, Laurie Cunat, Donna Hall and Sandra Martin; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Kathy Carriveau; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Lorrine Barney, of California; and special family friend, Ruth Mook-Schneider.

Preceding her in death were her beloved husband, Thomas Adams; a brother, Jim Carriveau; a sister, Linda Hawley; two grandchildren, Casey Stilwell and Shawn Lin; and her parents.

Services will be private.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.