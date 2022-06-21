John Hughes

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — John A. Hughes, 87, of West Lafayette, Ind., passed away Friday (June 17, 2022) in his home.

He was born Aug. 30, 1934, in Chebanse, the son of Clement and Irene (Nelson) Hughes. His first marriage was to Patsy McElyea in 1956, in Illinois; and they divorced. He later married Deborah Burton in 2013, in Lafayette; and she survives.

John was a 1952 graduate of Central High School in Chebanse.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. He was stationed in Germany.

John moved from Kankakee, to West Lafayette in 1970, to manage the two Dairy Queens. He also owned and operated “The Boiler Room” in West Lafayette on Northwestern Avenue. John was a truck driver for Wrede & Sons, Schilli Distribution, Sagamore Transport, and Schilli Specialized. He retired in July of 2019.

Surviving, along with his wife, Deborah; are his children, David (Amy) Hughes, of Lafayette, Carol (John) McNelly, of Frankfort, and Dan (Brenda Bailey-Hughes) Hughes, of Bloomington; brother, Robert (Patricia) Hughes, of Durham, N.C.; four grandchildren; six great- grandchildren; along with two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, until the 3 p.m. memorial celebration of life service at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort, Ind. Inurnment will be at a later date in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette.

Memorials may be made to Delphi Animal Hospital, 1544 US 421, Delphi, IN 46923 or the Crossed Paws Animal Shelter, 41383 Stonehouse Road, Woodsfield, OH 43793.

