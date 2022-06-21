KANKAKEE — Harold W. Williams went to be with the Lord on Tuesday (June 14, 2022).

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, June 23, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the New Vision Baptist Church 1501 E Merchant St., Kankakee, with the Rev. Reggie Jones officiating the service.

Harold’s sunrise was Nov. 6, 1963, in Fulton, Ky., to R.C. and Minnie Smith Williams.

Harold confessed his hope in Christ at the Fellowship Bible Church in Hopkins Park.

He attended schools in Kankakee County.

Harold was a laborer.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

His memory will be cherished by his sons, Eshawn and Harold Williams Jr., both of Kankakee; his daughters, Reanna Williams, of Carbondale, and Tangela Williams, of Kankakee; his mother, Minnie Willliams, of Kankakee; brothers, Robert and Howard Williams and Rodney Rush, all of Kankakee; sisters, Cressie Holbrook, Frances Williams, Denise Jones, Lorraine Samuels and Marilyn Morrow, all of Kankakee; one grandchild, Jayden Williams, of Carbondale; aunts, Adell Norman, of Chicago, and Mary Dickerson, of Fulton, Ky.; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his father; and a brother, John Williams.

