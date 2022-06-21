Denise Yvonne Winston Smith

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Denise (Niecy) Yvonne Winston Smith was born Jan. 21, 1955, in Chicago; and passed away June 4, 2022, at Henderson Hospital, in Henderson, Nev.

Surviving are her loving husband, Lorenzel Smith, of Las Vegas; daughters, Marshauna Bishop-Hill, of Bourbonnais, and Kenyatta Bishop, of Georgia; siblings, Catherine (Charles) Taylor, of Las Vegas, Nev., Linda (Sherman) Collins, of Dallas, Texas, Samuel (Cathy) Winston, and James (Donna) Winston, all of Hopkins Park, and Richard (Patricia) Winston, of St. Anne; grandchildren, Desja and Carl Perkins, Dejon Langon, and Ryan Hill; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Johnnie Wade Winston and Prince Winston; uncle, Sam Bowls; and grandson, Jordan Lee Hill.

Denise was a very outgoing person with a huge personality. She graduated from St. Anne Community High School in 1974. Denise loved music, dancing and bid whist. Denise relocated to Indiana in 1989, where she met her husband Lorenzel. She and Reny (as she so lovingly called him) met at Methodist Hospital in Gary, Ind. They were married Jan. 10, 1992. Denise and Reny relocated to Las Vegas, Nev., in October of 2015.

A celebration of life event in Denise’s honor will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the NABVETS (Blue Building), 13161 East Central Ave., Pembroke Township.

Cremation and burial rites were by Cremation and Burial Services in Las Vegas, Nev.