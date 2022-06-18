William 'Bill' Seibert

MOMENCE — William C. “Bill” Seibert, 86, of Normal, and formerly of Momence, passed away Wednesday (June 15, 2022) at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

He was born Jan. 2, 1936, in East St. Louis, the son of William E. and L. Nello Brown Seibert; and raised by his stepmother, Goldie Berkley Seibert.

Bill married Helen M. Jarvis on Oct. 24, 1964, in Bradley. She preceded him in death Aug. 16, 2013.

Surviving are two sons, Brad (Winona) Seibert, of Tarpon Springs, Fla., and Thomas (Brenda) Seibert, of Mackinaw; six grandchildren, Emily (Brad) Stewart, Jake (Laura) Seibert, Max (Amanda) Seibert, Kyle Seibert, Mikayla Seibert and Caitlyn (Mike) Pratt; and three great-grandchildren, Jackson Stewart, Raelee Stewart and Avery Pratt.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bill worked as a United States Meat Inspector for 15 years and retired as a postal supervisor clerk for the United States Postal Service.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1962.

Bill was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, the American Legion, the Mooseheart and a former member of the Momence Fire Department for 20 years and retired as captain. He also assisted with the Momence Honor Guard.

He enjoyed golfing, completing puzzles, playing Euchre, watching sports, especially the Cardinals baseball team. He also loved spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from noon on Friday, June 24, until the 2 p.m. funeral service, both at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating. Interment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.

Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Manor or the Momence Honor Guard.

