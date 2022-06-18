Patrick 'Pat' Czarny

KANKAKEE — Patrick G. “Pat” Czarny, 81, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (June 14, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born July 10, 1940, in Chicago, the son of Frank and Veronica Sroka Czarny.

Pat married Jeraldine Safarik on April 27, 1963, in Chicago.

He was a salesman for Security Lumber and retired after 25 years of service.

Pat and Jeraldine retired to Mesquite, Nev.

He loved gardening and bowling.

Pat was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Surviving are his wife, Jeraldine Czarny, of Kankakee; one daughter and two sons-in-law, Jennifer and Jeremy Longtin, of Bonfield, and Michael White, of Lindenhurst; two grandchildren, Kyle and Anna White and Kloe Longtin; and one great-grandchild, Oren White.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one daughter, Dawn Czarny; one brother, Kenneth Czarny; and two sisters, Carrie Karvanek and Rita Czarny.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no public services.

