MUNSTER, Ind. — Martin “Marty” Nissen passed away Wednesday (June 15, 2022) at William J. Riley Hospice in Munster Ind.

Martin Nissen was born in rural Grant Park (Petersburg neighborhood) on Aug. 8, 1928, the son of Carsten and Hulda (Petersen) Nissen. He married Judith Mitchell “Judy” on April 2, 1960.

The Lord blessed them with one son, Martin Carsten, on Jan. 13, 1961; three grandchildren, Martin Carsten Junior, Samantha Lynn and Patrick John, who are in Heaven; and one great-grandchild, Ann-Maree Nissen. Later in life, son Marty blessed the family with his dear wife, Kimberly Jo Johnson LaFord, and her three boys, Orion, Lucas, Nicholas (Megan) and their children, Rhona and Joaquin.

Marty attended Grant Park Schools until going to work for Loitz Brothers Construction.

He then spent two years in the U.S. Army overseas in Korea.

Marty spent most of his working life alongside his wife, Judy, in the car business, owning Marty’s Auto Sales, MJM Leasing and The Money Lenders in South Chicago Heights.

Surviving are his nephews, Larry (Cathy Guendling) Nissen, Herman (Donna) Ohrt, Chris (Pepper) Ohrt and Karl Hamann (Nancy); and nieces, Cheryl (Chuck) McConkey, Carol (Dean) Larson, Helga (Harry) Brady and Erica (Merle) Giles.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, John Nissen; and two sisters, Anna Ohrt and Catherine Hamann.

Marty was baptized in 1928 and confirmed in 1942 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Grant Park, where he was still a member.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, June 25, until the 11 a.m. funeral at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Grant Park. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery.