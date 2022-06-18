Leonard Harper

MANTENO — Leonard Verne Harper, 91, passed away on Monday (June 13, 2022) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, June 24, until the 11 a.m. funeral services, also at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. Pastor Carl Randle Sr. will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Leonard Verne Harper was born April 29, 1931, in McNoel, the son of William and Lubertha Johnson Harper.

He was a member of Faith Baptist Church.

Leonard served in the U.S. Army from March 25, 1953 until his honorable discharge on April 21, 1955.

He was united in holy matrimony to the former LaVerne Morgan on Nov. 2, 1956, in Chicago; and to their blessed union, 10 children were born.

Leonard was employed by the Illinois Department of Transportation for more than 23 years.

He was also an avid farmer, at one time raising livestock in addition to growing his crops.

Leonard was an extremely hardworking man and was exceptionally disciplined. He imparted these ethics to his children.

He loved spending time with his dogs and enjoyed fishing.

Leonard leaves to cherish his memory, four sons and daughters-in-law, James and Valerie Harper, of Champaign, Gregory Leonard and Ora Lee Harper, of Kankakee, Michael and Dawn Harper, of St. Anne, and Reginald and Christine Harper, of Columbia, Mo.; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Lynn and Frank Johnson and Angela Harper, all of Kankakee, and Regina Harper-Young and Gregory Young, of Elgin; brothers and sister-in-law, James Crossland, of Champaign, Perry and Alice Crossland, of Joppa, and Billy Crossland, of Cairo; sisters, Eudora Crim, of Golconda, Gloria Crossland, of Chicago, Judy Chambliss, of Decatur, and Peggy Patterson, of Birmingham, Ala.; a sister-in-law, Mae Miller, of Flint, Mich.; 30 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his wife, LaVerne Harper; one son, Christopher Harper; two daughters, Sylvia Harris and Toni Harper; and one grandson, DeShawn.

Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.